In a letter obtained by CBS46 from Arrive Perimeter, the company that manages the complex, residents are being asked to vacate the property no later than Oct. 31. It is unclear how long residents will be forced to find a new home at this time.
"It has become apparent that we will not be able to quickly return gas service to our residents," the email said. "We, unfortunately, cannot commit to a reasonable timeline to restore hot water, heat, or functional gas ranges, and without a clear date of that return of gas service, we feel that the prudent action is to vacate the property."
Apartment Explosion
Emergency workers respond following an apartment explosion, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Dunwoody, Ga., just outside of Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
A police officer ties caution tape to the Arrive Perimeter apartment complex sign following an explosion at the complex, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Dunwoody, Ga., just outside of Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
DeKalb County Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Melvin Carter briefs journalists as emergency workers respond following an apartment explosion, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Dunwoody, Ga., just outside of Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch, left, talks with a Red Cross worker as emergency workers respond following an apartment explosion, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Dunwoody, Ga., just outside of Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
Emergency workers respond following an apartment explosion, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Dunwoody, Ga., just outside of Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
Apartment Explosion
Damage to an apartment building is seen following an explosion, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Dunwoody, Ga., just outside of Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
Apartment Explosion
Damage to an apartment building is seen following an explosion, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Dunwoody, Ga., just outside of Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
Apartment Explosion
Damage to an apartment building is seen following an explosion, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Dunwoody, Ga., just outside of Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
Apartment Explosion
A firefighter carries a ladder past the damaged leasing center following an apartment building explosion, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Dunwoody, Ga., just outside of Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
Apartment Explosion
A police officer ties caution tape to the Arrive Perimeter apartment complex sign following an explosion at the complex, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Dunwoody, Ga., just outside of Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
Apartment Explosion
Emergency workers respond following an apartment explosion, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Dunwoody, Ga., just outside of Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
Apartment Explosion
DeKalb County Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Melvin Carter briefs journalists as emergency workers respond following an apartment explosion, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Dunwoody, Ga., just outside of Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
Apartment Explosion
Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch, left, talks with a Red Cross worker as emergency workers respond following an apartment explosion, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Dunwoody, Ga., just outside of Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
The email goes onto say that management will begin the process of vacating all units and will plan on allowing a maximum of 15 units moving out per day.
On Sept. 14, a large explosion destroyed three units after many residents reported smelling gas. Fire officials were actual in route to the complex when the explosion occurred. Four people were injured in the blast.
