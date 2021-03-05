For the first time in 18-years, the NBS All-Star game is returning to Atlanta, only this time in the middle of a pandemic.
“We can’t win for losing, but still you can enjoy it for what it is,” Atlanta resident Robert Mack said.
The last time the game was played in the ATL was when the great Michael Jordan made his final All-Star appearance. This year’s game will look much different. It’s a one-night event on Sunday, March 7th and fans will not be allowed to fill-up the arena.
“I don’t think people should stay away, just be careful and be safe,” Atlanta resident Antoine James said.
And just around the corner from State Farm Arena at a restaurant called Just Around the Corner, business is already heating up. Nobel Gabru hopes to make a profit when fans come to town. But Mayor Bottoms has said this is a made for TV event only and not to travel to the city.
“I mean what choice do we have? This is our livelihood. This is where we make our money. This is where we feed our families,” restaurant employee Nobel Gabru said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.