All University System of Georgia schools temporarily closed due to coronavirus concerns

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- All University System of Georgia institutions will temporarily suspend instruction for two weeks effective March 16.
The Board of Regents made the decision to allow time for USG institutions to test their business continuity plans and online instruction modules and for state officials to continue to assess the current situation regarding coronavirus (COVID-19) in Georgia.
Students who are currently on spring break are strongly encouraged not to return to campus. Students on campus are asked to depart campus by close of business Friday, March 13 and to remain away from campus until March 29.
At this time, students are not being asked to move out of their dorms for the remainder of the semester according to the Board of Regents.
For students who are unable to leave campus, please establish a mechanism to safely accommodate those students on campus.
The following 26 institutions are included in the University System of Georgia:
Augusta University
Georgia Institute of Technology
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Georgia Southern University
Kennesaw State University
University of West Georgia
Valdosta State University
Albany State University
Clayton State University
Columbus State University
Fort Valley State University
Georgia College & State University
Georgia Southwestern State University
Middle Georgia State University
Savannah State University
University of North Georgia
State Colleges President Phone
Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
College of Coastal Georgia
Dalton State College
East Georgia State College
Georgia Gwinnett College
Georgia Highlands College
Gordon State College
South Georgia State College
