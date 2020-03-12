All University System of Georgia schools temporarily closed due to coronavirus concerns
All University System of Georgia schools temporarily closed due to coronavirus concerns

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- All University System of Georgia institutions will temporarily suspend instruction for two weeks effective March 16.

The Board of Regents made the decision to allow time for USG institutions to test their business continuity plans and online instruction modules and for state officials to continue to assess the current situation regarding coronavirus (COVID-19) in Georgia.

Students who are currently on spring break are strongly encouraged not to return to campus. Students on campus are asked to depart campus by close of business Friday, March 13 and to remain away from campus until March 29.

At this time, students are not being asked to move out of their dorms for the remainder of the semester according to the Board of Regents.

For students who are unable to leave campus, please establish a mechanism to safely accommodate those students on campus.

The following 26 institutions are included in the University System of Georgia:

Augusta University 

Georgia Institute of Technology 

Georgia State University 

University of Georgia 

Georgia Southern University 

Kennesaw State University

University of West Georgia 

Valdosta State University 

Albany State University 

Clayton State University 

Columbus State University 

Fort Valley State University 

Georgia College & State University

Georgia Southwestern State University 

Middle Georgia State University 

Savannah State University 

University of North Georgia 

State Colleges President Phone

Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College 

Atlanta Metropolitan State College 

College of Coastal Georgia

Dalton State College 

East Georgia State College 

Georgia Gwinnett College 

Georgia Highlands College

Gordon State College 

South Georgia State College

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.