Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Eight-time Olympic gold medal winning sprinter Usian Bolt needed just one chance to tie the NFL's fastest time ever recorded at the combine in the 40 yard dash.
He did it on Saturday at the NFL's Super Bowl Experience at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.
He posted the video to his Instagram account.
WATCH the video below (App users, tap here for the video)
View this post on Instagram
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.