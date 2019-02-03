Usain Bolt Instagram
Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Eight-time Olympic gold medal winning sprinter Usian Bolt needed just one chance to tie the NFL's fastest time ever recorded at the combine in the 40 yard dash.

He did it on Saturday at the NFL's Super Bowl Experience at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

He posted the video to his Instagram account.

NFL record for Fastest 40 yard dash 4.22 🤷🏾‍♂️

A post shared by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) on Feb 2, 2019 at 10:43am PST

