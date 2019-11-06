HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Gainesville man is facing charges after an undercover investigation exposed his allegedly illegal gambling business.
Joel Contreras Cervantes, 70, was arrested when officers used a search warrant to enter a business in the 200 block of Atlanta Highway. Once inside, a task force found nine video gambling machines, receipts, and other evidence of the crimes charged. There was also a total of $18,518.50 seized from the business.
Cervantes was booked into Hall County Jail for commercial gambling and keeping a gambling place.
