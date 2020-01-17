Heather Kishun

Heather Kishun is accused of having sexual relations with students at a Barrow County High School.

 Barrow County Sheriff's Office

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A former Barrow County School System employee is facing steep charges after allegations were made claiming she had inappropriate relationships with multiple students.

Deputies claim Heather Kishun, 35, had an unspecified number of Apalachee High School students at her residence while employed with the school system. The activities she engaged in with the students were sexual in nature. 

A formal complaint against Kishun does not state any incidents that occurred at the school.

Her charges include aggravated child molestation, child molestation, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, furnishing alcoholic beverages to persons below the legal age and sexual assault against a person enrolled in school.

She is being held at the Barrow County Detention Center.

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

