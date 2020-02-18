DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two people authorities believe are bounty hunters were arrested at Georgia Regional Hospital Tuesday after a shooting at the facility.
DeKalb Police said they arrested the alleged bounty hunters after they allegedly chased a suspect and then fired a non-lethal shot at that suspect. Police said the suspect the alleged bounty hunters were after wasn't caught.
Still, DKPD said the two alleged bounty hunters will face charges for the incident.
