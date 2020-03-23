CARROLL Co., GA (CBS46)—Carroll County Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating people who allegedly broke into several vehicles.
According to a Facebook post from the Carroll County Sheriff’s office, the break-ins happened on March 16 in the Sugar Bush subdivision.
The alleged break-in suspects were observed on a security camera committing the acts :https://bit.ly/2Usk4gU
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Jeremy McCormick at 770-830-5916 or by e-mail jmccormick@carrollsheriff.com.
