HALL County, Ga. (CBS46) -- An alleged car thief was arrested on Thursday May 25 in Hall County.
During the arrest, officials noticed a dog locked inside the stolen vehicle with all the windows up.
The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Jihad Abdul Karim of Atlanta. He was arrested on the 7000 block of Lake Lanier Islands Parkway.
According to the police report, Karim was charged with animal cruelty and Theft by Receiving, and he was taken into custody at Hall County Jail. Karim has since posted bond.
The case is an on-going investigation.
