SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are actively looking for a suspect who is believed to a member of a carjacking ring responsible for terrorizing the city.
Law enforcement officials say frightening surveillance video from Oct. 25 shows an employee of the Xclusive Nail bar heading to her car after work. Moments later a man in a ski mask jumps out from the shadows holding a gun.
Police say the man demanded the woman’s purse and car keys then sped off in her vehicle. Police believe that man is a member a local carjacking crew responsible for multiple carjacking’s and robberies in South Fulton.
Police now say they recognize the vehicle the suspects used in a number of their crimes. The driver tried alluding police before crashing along Old National Hwy. The driver is now in custody, but the passenger ran into the nearby woods and remains on the loose.
The South Fulton Police Department is asking tht anyone with knowledge of the suspect's whereabouts contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
