DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man accused of sexually assaulting a minor was arrested by U.S. Customs authorities and DeKalb County deputies at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport on July 15.
Marc Andrew Brooks was wanted for multiple outstanding arrest warrants out of DeKalb County. The 29-year-old is accused of raping his girlfriend's child.
Brooks faces charges for felony aggravated child molestation and felony rape. He has been booked into DeKalb County Jail.
