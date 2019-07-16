Marc Brooks mugshot

Marc Andrew Brooks is accused of raping his girlfriend's child. He was arrested on outstanding warrants at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport.

 Source: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man accused of sexually assaulting a minor was arrested by U.S. Customs authorities and DeKalb County deputies at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport on July 15.

Marc Andrew Brooks was wanted for multiple outstanding arrest warrants out of DeKalb County. The 29-year-old is accused of raping his girlfriend's child.

Brooks faces charges for felony aggravated child molestation and felony rape. He has been booked into DeKalb County Jail.

