NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) – There’s brazen criminals and then there’s the man Gwinnett Police are looking for after he strolled into a yard in full view of a camera and stole almost $1,000 worth of equipment.
Police said the man walked into the yard on February 18 around 2:30 in the afternoon. He walked directly to the shed behind the house, went inside, and then stole the equipment. However, the camera captured the criminal in the act.
According to the video, the suspect had black hair, an average build, was wearing a gray or olive colored hoodie, blue pants with a white strip down the side, and white athletics shoes.
If you have information about the crime, call Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS(8477).
