ATLANTA (CBS46) – The man accused of bilking a woman he met on match.com out of more than $80,000 is expected to go before a Gwinnett County judge Wednesday afternoon.
Police say John Martin Hill allegedly met a 37-year-old Alpharetta woman on the dating website. The woman thought Hill was the one and gave him more than $80,000 for a down payment on a new home. Hill allegedly told the woman he was a millionaire and the money for the home was so she could prove her love for him was real.
With the money in hand, police said he disappeared and never talked to the woman again.
According to law enforcement, after allegedly taking the woman’s money, he went to Tennessee where police were eventually able to find him at a local hotel. Police who made the arrest said Hill tried hiding under a conference room table to avoid getting arrested.
Investigators called Hill a master manipulator and said his alleged crimes spanned at least five states with multiple women claiming he allegedly victimized them too. Hill is facing charges including theft by deception and could face up to 10 years in prison if he’s convicted.
