SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A 23-year-old fugitive caused quite the scene at a Griffin apartment complex when pepper spray, a K-9 officer and a two-hour SWAT standoff ended in his arrest.
Reginald Collier was wanted in connection to a March 27th robbery at the Dollar General located on Bicycle Road. According to Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix, Collier was located in the 800 block of North Hill Street on Friday afternoon.
When officers arrived at the unit, Collier took off into a back room closet and climbed into the attic. Officers commanded him to come down multiple times to no avail. In a last ditch effort before sending the K-9 into the attic, pepper spray was deployed.
"OC (pepper spray) was deployed in the attic, and Collier decided to call out to us that he was surrendering," explained Dix. "There is a strong possibility that he is one of the suspects the Griffin Police Department is seeking for additional charges relating to robberies that have occurred inside the city limits."
Thus far, Collier has been charged with obstruction of officers and robbery, however, other charges are pending.
A second suspect, 18-year-old Caleb Barkley, was arrested at the apartment. He is charged with obstruction of officers and hindering the apprehension of a fugitive.
Both men are being held at the Spalding County Jail.
