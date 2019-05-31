FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Nearly a week ago, 27-year-old Jose Ramirez Labra lost his life when he was struck by a driver during a hit-and-run. Now, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has suspect in custody.
Thirty-six-year-old Davide Emory Castleberry was taken into custody May 31 when deputies located him at a residence in White County.
On May 26, deputies believe Castleberry struck Labra in the 1000 block of Dahlonega Highway around 3:48 a.m. He was driving a black and green Kawasaki ZX1000 motorcycle.
U.S. Marshals were enlisted to aide in the search for Castleberry after several warrants were issued for his arrest. When he was located on Friday, he attempted to flee officers but was quickly captured by a K-9.
He was transported to Forsyth County Jail. He is charged with homicide by vehicle, hit and run, habitual violator, removing or affixing a license plate to misrepresent and not having insurance.
