DUNWOODY, Ga (CBS46) -- A drug dealer is charged with murder in connection with the overdose death of a 22-year-old man.
Dunwoody police found the victim in cardiac arrest on March 18. They tried but could not resuscitate him.
Police investigators and agents from a drug task force tracked down the dealer they say sold the victim the drugs that killed him.
Antoin Thornton is charged with felony-murder and trafficking heroin.
Police also arrested Daja Monee Shaw and charged her with drug trafficking, tampering with evidence, and possession of marijuana.
It's the first time the Dunwoody Police Department has charged an alleged drug dealer with felony murder in connection with an overdose death.
"We hope this arrest sends a clear message to drug dealers that if you sell drugs in our community, and those drugs lead to someone's death, you will be held accountable," said Police Chief Billy Grogan.
Nearly 200 people die every day in the U.S. from a drug overdose. In the last 6 years, Dunwoody Police have responded to more than 50 overdose incidents. In 16 cases the person could not be saved.
