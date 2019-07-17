SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) Sandy Springs Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed a bicyclist early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened around 5 a.m. on the 7500 block of Roswell Road.
According to Sandy Springs Police, a woman was driving drunk when she struck the man on a bicycle.
The victim has been identified as 29 year-old Marten Bijvank. The driver, identified as 34 year-old Antoinette Battle, has been taken into custody and charged with driving while unlicensed, first-degree vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.
As a result of the crash, One lane on Roswell Road is shut down at Trowbridge Road. No word on when the roadway is expected to fully reopen.
More charges may be pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.