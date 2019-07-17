SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46)-- A bicyclist is dead and a driver is in custody after a fatal accident in Sandy Springs early Wednesday morning.
Police said Antoinette Battle, 34, was driving under the influence when she hit and killed 29-year-old bicyclist Martin Bijvank.
It happened around 5 a.m. on Roswell Road near Trowbridge Road. Officers said Battle's car came to rest 100 yards from where she struck Bijvank.
Investigators said Battle initially told them she did not have a driver's license, but they later discovered she was not being truthful.
CBS46 discovered police arrested Battle in 2004. It is unclear why she was arrested, but authorities said Atlanta police took her into custody due to an outstanding warrant from Alpharetta.
Battle is charged with first-degree vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.
