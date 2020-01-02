ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police now have a suspect in custody who they believe to be connected to the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl.

On Dec. 30, Azzriah Lowe was shot while at a residence on Washington Street.

The alleged gunman, 17-year-old Kedrick Butler, also shot Orlando Simalton, an adult male who was checking in on Lowe, following a dispute. Simalton sustained gunshot wounds to the leg and chest. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

According to police, Butler was arrested at the scene. He is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was booked into Fulton County Jail.