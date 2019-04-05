ATLANTA (CBS46) – The case of the multi-million-dollar jewelry heist of Ice Box Diamonds and watches in Buckhead will head to court for the first time Friday during a preliminary hearing for the suspects in the case.
The hearing may shed more light on how police were able to crack an elaborate scheme that took weeks to solve. Police said the robbery almost played out like something from a movie and even had a mother and son as suspects.
According to Atlanta Police, the suspects ambushed the jewelry store manager and his wife at their home in Cobb County. The suspects tied the two up and then demanded access codes to locks and safes at the store.
One of the suspects then stole the victims’ car and drove to Ice Box to meet another accomplice. Once inside the store with the codes, the suspects were able to take off with an estimated $10 million in jewelry and watches.
