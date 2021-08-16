ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Police continue to investigate the shocking kidnapping and murder of 27-year-old Mariam Abdulrab.
“People loved her,” said Chris Spencer, who lives in Atlanta. “She was big in the community.”
Abdulrab, a beloved Atlanta bartender, was found dead on Friday. Friends and family told CBS46 she was kidnapped in front of her home, then murdered.
On Monday, mourners stopped by a new mural in southeast Atlanta to remember the vibrant young woman.
“It’s chilling, really,” said Grant Whittington. “It’s beautiful, all the attention and flowers she’s receiving. It’s just horribly sad.”
Atlanta Police believe DeMarcus Brinkley is Abdulrab’s killer. Investigators are charging him with murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
CBS46 dug into Brinkley’s criminal history, which dates back to his time in high school, when police arrested him for stealing a teacher’s iPod. Following that, the reports indicate more serious offenses.
In 2012, police responded to a child molestation call. Another report in 2013 states officers were called in reference to Brinkley “trying to rape a 5-year-old female.”
Court documents show Brinkley was behind bars from 2013 to 2016 for a number of charges including aggravated child molestation.
On Friday, police said Brinkley led Georgia State Patrol on a high-speed chase that ended in Griffin. He remains in the hospital but will be transferred to the Fulton County jail once he’s released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.