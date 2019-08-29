NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Covington Police have helped recover thousands of dollars worth of stolen merchandise from a vehicle that led Georgia State Patrol on a high speed chase.
It started when Georgia State Patrol tried to pull over a speeding SUV in Morgan County Friday. The driver would not stop and instead continued to speed onto I-20 into Newton County.
When the car entered the Covington city limits, GSP executed a pit maneuver, causing the SUV to crash. Articles of clothing went flying out of the vehicle onto the interstate.
“We started noticing the clothing, most of it had tags on it or security tags on it,” said Covington Police Captain Ken Malcom.
They'd been stolen from Macy's department stores in several states including Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
Police say this is the second largest recovery of stolen merchandise in the country this year. The clothing items total around $50,000 in value.
Police have arrested the driver Anthony Vasquez. Two passengers Joseph Barriga and Brian Alvarez were taken to the hospital with injuries and will be charged with various theft charges as well. All three men are from New York. Police say they are a part of an organized multi-million dollar retail theft operation.
“That theft ring that starts in New York and the individuals down the East Coast, down into Florida and eventually get the merchandise back up to New York to sell it for pennies on the dollar,” Malcom said. “We are pleased that we are able to get them off the streets.”
