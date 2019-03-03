ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) A convicted felon, with a criminal record including 35 arrests, has been arrested again by Atlanta Police.
Christopher Bellamy was arrested after allegedly burglarizing an apartment complex in the 100 block of Ponce De Leon Avenue. Bellamy is said to have stolen two televisions, a bike and tools on February 27th.
The following day when officers located the 43-year-old he was in possession of a crow bar and a hedge trimmer.
Along with numerous arrests, Bellamy has two failure to appear warrants and is on active probation. In connection to the apartment burglary, he is facing burglary, theft and possession of tools to commit a crime charges.
