ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- After nearly two years on the force, a former state trooper has surrendered to authorities after being hit with multiple charges involving children.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Brian Sanchez, 24, has been charged with aggravated child molestation, child molestation, and sexual battery. He surrendered at the Forsyth County Jail without incident.
Sanchez joined the Georgia Department of Public Safety on November 1, 2017. On September 4 of this year, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office opened an investigation into an incident involving Sanchez in the city of Cumming.
Per the Department's Policy 3.01 -- Code of Conduct, "Members will not engage in any conduct that is unbecoming an employee of the Department, nor which impairs the operation of the Department. No member will engage in any behavior which results in incarceration or probation."
