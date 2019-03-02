MIAMI, FL (CBS46) Former Real Housewives of Atlanta castmate Peter Thomas is behind bars after being arrested Friday evening.
Thomas, who owns Club One in North Carolina, was taken into custody at Miami International Airport. According to Dade County law enforcement, he was arrested on a warrant from Louisiana for allegedly writing fraudulent checks.
Bond has not been set.
Thomas, 59, is also the ex-husband of RHOA star and model Cynthia Bailey.
