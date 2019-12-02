AUSTELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Douglasville man spent his Thanksgiving behind bars after being arrested on Wednesday.
Jayvias Shermondae Lott, 28, is charged with felony aggravated assault, armed robbery, theft by taking, and possession of firearm during the commission of a theft.
A Cobb County officer alleges on Nov. 10 that Shermondae walked into Thomas Drug Store, located in the 2700 block of Jefferson Street, with a motorcycle helmet on and demanded the clerk place numerous pills into a backpack. Drugs stolen included endocet, oxycodone, oxycontin, oxymorphone, promethazine, alprazolam and codeine.
The clerk, who is a juvenile, told police Shermondae also pointed a semi-automatic gun at her, and demanded two other employees lie on the ground during the attack.
He then fled out the front door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.