ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Almost exactly two months ago a man was fatally shot in SW Atlanta, at the time, police had no leads.
Now, September 23, Atlanta Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting. Homicide investigators have 21-year-old Zachary Hopkins is in custody. He was arrested in the 1600 block of Richmond Avenue.
A warrant for Hopkins arrest was issued when investigators were able to identify him as a suspect. He is being held in Fulton County Jail.
