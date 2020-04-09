BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A male suspect wanted in connection to the murder of 30-year-old William Ryan Ray has been apprehended by deputies with the Butts County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies believe Cody Matthews has something to do with the murder, thus he is facing murder and aggravated assault charges. Authorities also believe a female by the name of Autumn Keara Finlay may have assisted Matthews in evading police.
On Wednesday, April 8, deputies located Matthews hiding out in a Williamson, Georgia residence. He was transported to the county jail.
Finlay was also located unharmed.
