ATLANTA (CBS46) – The man who murdered a Delta employee late Sunday night in the company’s parking lot killed himself when police tried to talk to him, College Park Police said Wednesday.
Delta employee Alexis Nicole Lee Reed, 30, died after being shot multiple times Sunday night. As College Park Police investigated the crime, they zeroed in on Reshaun Antonie Jones as the primary suspect in the Reed’s murder. College Park Police said Jones was also a primary suspect in another homicide in Clayton County when he killed Reed.
Clayton County Police, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Delta Corporate Security and the FBI all worked to find Jones. When law enforcement found Jones, College Park Police said he committed suicide before he could be arrested.
College Park Police said the investigation into both murders are still ongoing, but feel confident Jones was the murderer in both cases. The murder of Reed was not a random act, CPD said. However, police said all indications were there was no ongoing threat now that Jones is dead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.