ATLANTA (CBS46) – Atlanta Police arrested the man they believe was the second gunman responsible for a shooting at a late-night block party at Clark Atlanta University that left four people injured.
APD said Monday authorities arrested Ahmad Coleman, 25, in Mississippi last Thursday. The arrest was made with assistance from U.S. Marshals. Coleman is currently in Mississippi awaiting an extradition hearing on charges including: attempted murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and reckless conduct.
On August 20th, two Spelman College students and two Clark Atlanta University students were injured by stray bullets near the AUC library. Police previously released a video showing the person they believe was Coleman. In the video, a black male is seen wearing a black jacket with a white stripe on the sleeve. The man is also wearing what police believe are green camouflage pants and dark sneakers.
The first suspect, Isaiah Williams, surrendered to police on Sept. 4. The 20-year-old is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and criminal attempt to commit murder. A judge denied bond in the case.
Police said Coleman was out on a signature bond from the Fulton County jail for another shooting incident when he allegedly used an assault rifle to shoot up an apartment complex over two consecutive days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.