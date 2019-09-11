ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Former NFL player Sedrick Hodge and three other people face charges including illegal distribution of prescription drugs, money laundering, and conspiracy for their alleged role in an illegal drug distribution and money laundering scheme.
The charges were revealed in an indictment unsealed Tuesday. Among those charged were Hodge, Farrah Hodge, 42, Dr. Victor A. Hanson, 86, and Marcus McConnell, 35.
According to the indictments, Dr. Hanson operated a weight loss clinic in Sandy Springs, but also allegedly prescribed large quantities of controlled substances like oxycodone and stimulants; and would also only accept cash or checks as payment.
The indictment says the other three defendants would get prescriptions prescribed by Hanson and the Doctor also allegedly gave Sedrick Hodge prescriptions written for third parties, including McConnell, when they weren't present.
The Department of Justice said Hodge allegedly sold oxycodone pills for cash and that he alelgedly sold oxycodone to a confidential source working in Cartersville, Georgia.
This case is part of the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Operation SCOPE (Strategically Combatting Opioids through Prosecution and Enforcement) which targets individuals who illegally prescribe opioids and drug traffickers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.