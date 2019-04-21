ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) The GBI has been called in to investigate a fatal shooting involving an alleged Peeping Tom on Easter Sunday.
The victim, 63-year-old Carlton Steve Brooks, was allegedly spotted by a resident peering into a home near the 1200 block of Hull Road. The witness notified Athens-Clarke County Police who then paid a visit to Brooks home.
Once at the home, officers made multiple attempts to contact Brooks before he finally appeared at the door. To the officers' surprise, Brooks had a shotgun in his possession and was pointing the weapon directly at officers.
Several verbal commands to put the weapon down were ignored. In fear for his life, an unidentified officer, fired his weapon twice fatally wounding the suspect.
Brooks was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. No officers were injured.
Per department policy, the officer who fired his weapon has been placed on paid administrative leave.
