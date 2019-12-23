CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Carrollton man will be spending Christmas behind bars after being arrested for allegedly having graphic images of children in his possession.
Investigators say Stephen Michael Peel was arrested December 19 at a residence on Quail Hollow Drive. Authorities obtained a warrant to search the residence.
While there, Peel admitted that he had pornographic images of children.
As a result, all electronics were seized from the residence. Investigators are working to determine where the images came from and who they were sent to.
Peel has been charged with sexual exploitation of a child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.