HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Three women are facing serious charges after an undercover investigation exposed their alleged connection to prostitution in Hall County.
A Hall County Sheriff's Department spokespersons said the undercover investigation lead to the arrest of three women: 34-year-old Christine Leann Stevens, 31-year-old Kayla Christina Reed and 30-year-old Ashley Nicole Hill.
Hill was apprehended at a motel room on Thurmond Tanner Parkway. She is charged with prostitution, keeping a place of prostitution, possession of methamphetamine and possession of synthetic marijuana.
Officer arrested Reed at a a residence in the 5000 block of Whitmire Drive. She is charged with prostitution, keeping a place of prostitution and possession of methamphetamine.
Stevens was arrested at a residence in the 2000 block of Chicopee Street. She is also charged with prostitution and keeping a place of prostitution.
The multi-agency investigation was conducted by Oakwood Police and MANS Task Force Officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.