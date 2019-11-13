CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Forest Park police are looking to identify a man accused of breaking into a convenience store and stealing over $52,000 worth of items and cash.
Surveillance video shows the man entering the Jonesboro Road store through the roof and using a ladder. Police say the man took lottery tickets, cigarettes and a safe.
According to Sgt. Kelli Flanigan, there was someone on the roof helping him.
"A lot of effort was used in this," said Flanigan. "He comes down, looks around, they left and came back."
The second time he entered the store the man is seen taking more cigarettes.
According to police the man took $15,000 worth of tobacco products, $16,800 worth of lottery tickets, $19,000 in cash and other items.
"Somebody knows him, somebody recognizes him," Flanigan said.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact Forest Park police.
