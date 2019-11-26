BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two men were arrested Tuesday morning in connection to an alleged gas station robbery in Cartersville.
Around 9:58 a.m. on Nov. 26, police say Tabori Talley entered a Marathon Gas Station on North Tennessee Street with a firearm and demanded money from the register. The clerk obliged and handed over an unspecified amount of money.
Within five minutes of fleeing the scene, Talley was arrested at his residence. He is charged with armed robbery.
A second arrest was made at the residence for Jerbontay Camerson, who had a warrant for violating his probation.
