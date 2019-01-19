CUMMING, GA (CBS46) Two men are wanted in Forsyth County for an alleged robbery at the Collections on Peachtree Parkway.
According to the sheriff's office, two black male suspects committed armed robbery on January 13. Both males were seen wearing dark colored hoodies and beanies.
The gunman is described as having a closely trimmed beard, a hoodie with the number 60 and the word "Adderall" on the back.
Authorities believe the suspects fled the scene in a silver or grey 4-door passenger car, possible a Honda.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
