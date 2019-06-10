DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Sephora at Perimeter Mall was recently hit by a woman who pocketed nearly $1,000 worth of makeup.
The suspect entered the popular makeup store on May 22 at 11:30 a.m. According to Dunwoody Police, the woman managed to stash approximately $660 worth of cosmetics into her purse before leaving.
She is described as a white woman, has brown hair, weighs around 130 to 140 pounds and is between 5'4" and 5'6."
Anyone with information of the suspect's identity is asked to contact Detective Maldonado at 678-382-6914.
