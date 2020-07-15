GAINESVILLE (CBS46)—Gainesville police are asking for the public’s help in catching a serial commercial burglar.
According to a Facebook post, Gainesville police released a photo of a man who they said has broken into several commercial businesses since October 2019.
The Facebook post stated, “The burglar has targeted multiple businesses after hours and attempts to avoid the security systems installed.”
Police reported the alleged burglar targets windows without glass break sensors or bear crawls on the ground to avoid motion sensors.
Once inside, police indicated the thief targets cash registers and safes.
In addition, Gainesville police said they are encouraging businesses to contact the Community Relations Unit at (770) 535-5281 if there is interest in having an officer conduct a security assessment.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gainesville police department at 770-534-5251.
