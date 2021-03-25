Police said a 16-year-old girl escaped her sex trafficker in February and now, they arrested the man they believe is responsible. South Fulton Police said the alleged victim has a terrifying past that started on social media.
“It was revealed through interviews that this child was introduced to this at age 14-years-old, she was involved with a male that was three time as old as she was.” South Fulton Police Captain Marcus Dennard said Thursday.
Captain Dennard said they believe 22-year-old Ashanti Coles used social media to lure the young girl into an alleged sex trafficking operation involving other men in south Fulton County. On Februrary 9, police said she was badly beaten, but managed to escape.
“She encountered patrol once she was able to get away and from there, the investigation started,” Dennard said.
After more than a month of questioning, police said Thursday morning they served a search warrant along Swansea Court. That's where they arrested Coles and charged him with aggravated battery, strangulation, rape and cruelty to a child. Detectives said they believe there are more victims.
“Sex trafficking, human trafficking and kidnapping it’s your neighbor next door that just turned 19, you know they are people you went to school with that you would never think are involved in these behaviors,” Dennard said.
Police said three suspects were detained for questioning and one was let go. Authorities are now encouraging parents to stay aware.
“It’s not the white van anymore, it’s the Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook,” the captain said.
