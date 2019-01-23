ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Demonstrators gathered outside of Opera nightclub for a second day to protest against an alleged sexual assault from the weekend.
A woman from St. Louis says she was drugged and sexually assaulted by a man inside the club early Sunday morning while other patrons danced around her. The incident was recorded on Facebook Live.
Wednesday, she hired sexual assault attorney L. Chris Stewart who attended the protest organized by Sabrina Peterson, a women’s right’s activist.
“It’s horrifying,” Stewart told CBS46’s Hayley Mason. “It’s absolutely horrifying that a sexual assault was caught on camera like that, to see the anguish that she was going through and to see that nothing was done about it,” Stewart went on.
The group of women and men said prayers, sang songs, and chanted for justice. Peterson who made contact with the alleged victim shared a voice message from the woman, playing the audio on speakerphone.
“I just want to thank all of my supporters and everybody that is standing behind this, and to let everybody else out know there whether it is related to this case or it isn’t, come forward,” the woman said on the voice message. “Don’t be a victim of this. It’s not okay.”
Stewart said the woman, from St. Louis, came to Atlanta to celebrate her birthday and to attend a concert.
“She was celebrating her birthday, having fun at a concert like everybody else,” Stewart said. “You go to a concert at a place you expect protection. You expect things like this not to happen.
He questioned how the alleged assault was allowed to happen in front of so many people.
“She was taken into a room during part of it, and, the video shows that it was silent, so it must have been a separate room,” Stewart said. “She is screaming for help. It shouldn’t have happened.” He questioned how the man in the video gained access to another room in the club.
Stewart called on viewers and social media users to stop scrutinizing the victim.
“I want support for sexual assault victims, specifically young black women,” Stewart said. “They can’t just be tossed away or full of negative comments or things like that or questioning what happened. We saw what happened. What more do you want her to do?”
Atlanta Police have made contact with the man they believe is on the video, but they are not releasing his name. There has been rampant speculation online as social media users try to identify the man.
The woman, who is a mother, is expected to seek counseling.
CBS46 has chosen not to identify the woman because she is a victim of an alleged sexual assault.
