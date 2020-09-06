Alleged vandalism suspect wanted in Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Alpharetta Police Department is searching for a white female suspected of vandalizing a sidewalk.
Police say the woman allegedly committed the act Sunday afternoon in front of Alpharetta Municipal Court on Broadwell Road and Crabapple Road.
If you recognize the lady pictured, please contact Detective Raul Alvizua via email at RAlvizua@alpharetta.ga.us
