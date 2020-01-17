BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Three members of what law enforcement officials called a violent white supremacy group are now behind bars after officials said they uncovered their plan to kill a Bartow County couple.
Officials said 19-year-old Jacob Kaderli ,21-year-old Luke Austin Lane and 25-year-old Michael John Helterbrand are members of the local chapter of the white Supremacy group “The Base.” All three men are now behind bars in the Floyd County Jail.
In a 20-page report, law enforcement officials described the base as a violent gang whose goals are to overthrow the US government, create a white ethno-state and commit acts of violence against minority communities in order to create a race war.
Officials said the local chapter lead by Lane would meet at his father’s 100-acre property in Silver Creek, Georgia for fire arms training and to discuss missions of terror. The group was infiltrated by an undercover FBI agent who began attending meetings in August of 2019.
At those meetings the agent learned, “that the purpose of the base was to kill people.” Later that year the agent learned of the group’s first targets, a married couple in Bartow County. The report stated the couple was targeted due to their affiliation with The Atlanta Antifascists, a group that protest against right-winged hate groups.
In discussing the murders, one member of The Base even mentioned willingness to kill children if they were in the home at the time of the murders.
This week all three were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder among other charges.
Lane and Kaderli have both had their first appearances in front of a judge and were denied bond. CBS46 is still waiting on an update for Helterbrand.
Also in the 20 page report, near the very end, it mentioned that Lane told the undercover FBI agent “he had been doing research and found more targets in this region. Lane said they were all members of the television media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.