The Georgia Department of Labor is reporting Georgians are returning to work and failing to report their wages to the state.
In the past five months, almost 10,000 Georgians have returned to work, but continued to request unemployment insurance without reporting their new wages, according to a press release.
A Georgia Department of Labor spokesperson said this is fraud. The spokesperson noted federal and state law requires individuals to report wages for each week worked while they claim their unemployment benefits. The GDOL has a computer system that alerts the agency to wages reported by employers, but not reported by claimants.
“It’s good to see Georgians go back to work, but it is critical that employees report these wages to us to avoid overpayments and potential legal action,” said Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler.
“Reporting false information on your weekly certifications is against the law and we are required to investigate any instances of potential fraud identified during wage cross-matches.”
“We have paid over $19 billion in unemployment insurance benefits working daily for almost a year to make sure eligible claimants are receiving weekly payments,” said Commissioner Butler.
“We are now having to address potential fraud on a phenomenal scale due to some claimants failing to disclose wages and additional work history. This is simply slowing down the process for those we may need to individually address to resolve their claim.”
According to officials, overpayments must be paid back to GDOL and may include civil or criminal penalties, disqualification of future UI benefits and even incarceration.
