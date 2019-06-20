SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- It was a crime that shocked a picturesque Sandy Springs neighborhood. Seventy-one-year-old Kay Thomasson was stabbed to death inside her house on Old Woodbine Road on June 27, 2019.
“We just never have had anything like this,” said Jane Kerr, who lives in the neighborhood.
Nearly one year ago, police swarmed the community to speak with neighbors, gather evidence and hunt for a killer.
“People were on alert and several of us added security lights and cameras,” said Warren Reedy, another resident.
Thomasson's relatives found her body after she missed an appointment.
Police released surveillance video of a man outside her house. He’s wanted for the crime. Police also suspect the man stole Thomasson’s car, which was later recovered.
A $100,000 reward is still on the table for information that leads to an arrest.
“That's a lot of money for something,” Kerr said. “You don't hear those kinds of rewards.”
“Because of the reward, we expected to get a few more tips than we did,” said Sandy Springs Deputy Chief Keith Zgonc.
Although there's been a lack of leads, police are hopeful they’ll solve the case.
“Right now we have DNA evidence at a private lab that we're waiting on some additional tests results to come back and we've been given some very optimistic feedback from the lab,” Zgonc said.
He said the tests results should come back within the next four to six weeks.
“We've never stopped working this case.”
If you know anything about Kay Thomasson’s murder, call Sandy Springs police.
