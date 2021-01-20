Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority members nationwide celebrated as one of their own, Kamala D. Harris made history becoming the first woman, Black and South Asian Vice President to hold the office.
On Tuesday, the organization declared January 20the "Soror Kamala D. Harris Day." To mark the occasion members were encouraged to wear shades of pink, find their favorite pearls and post a picture using the hashtag #kamalaharrisday.
Members from across the country took to Twitter to celebrate the momentous occasion:
January 20 has been declared Kamala D. Harris Day! To celebrate our #akahistorymaker, wear shades of pink and your favorite strand of pearls to acknowledge this historic moment! Post your picture using #kamalaharrisday pic.twitter.com/0xBPUDpRI7— Alpha Kappa Alpha (@akasorority1908) January 20, 2021
#kamalaharrisday#OmegaLambdaOmega #MAR pic.twitter.com/8e5Vn2Z7qo— Renee' Branch (@branchyolre) January 20, 2021
So excited! 🤭 pic.twitter.com/TiGOhq1pP8— Diyana Jones (@DiyanaJones) January 20, 2021
So very proud of our Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and of Soror Kamala. God bless. 💞💚 #KamalaHarrisDay pic.twitter.com/mSXSzjTyxM— CruisinT (@T02862788) January 20, 2021
Proud to be a part of this extraordinary legacy of amazing women. Congratulations, Madam Vice President elect @KamalaHarris 💚💕🇺🇸🎉🙌🏾✊🏾#akahistorymaker #KamalaHarrisDay #chucksandpearls #BreakingGlassCeilings pic.twitter.com/n30X79MfnX— Shawne White Land (@shawnesjplife) January 20, 2021
#KamalaHarrisDay pic.twitter.com/rCewKgIix5— Lisa West (@TheWestLawFirm) January 20, 2021
