Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration Ceremony
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority members nationwide celebrated as one of their own, Kamala D. Harris made history becoming the first woman, Black and South Asian Vice President to hold the office. 

On Tuesday, the organization declared January 20the "Soror Kamala D. Harris Day." To mark the occasion members were encouraged to wear shades of pink, find their favorite pearls and post a picture using the hashtag #kamalaharrisday. 

Members from across the country took to Twitter to celebrate the momentous occasion:

