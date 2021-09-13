ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) — Smell of gas and high levels of CO2 has prompted a full evacuation of a building along Marconi Drive.
Alpharetta fire is working a smell of gas with high levels of CO2 off of Marconi Dr. All personnel have evacuated the building safely. Fire is actively investigating. pic.twitter.com/wagAxCMLB4— AlpharettaPublicSafety (@AlpharettaDPS) September 13, 2021
The Fire Department is actively responding to the scene, the Alpharetta Department of Safety confirmed in a tweet.
No additional details are available at this time. This story will be updated with the latest information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.