ALPHARETTA, GA (CBS46)—An Alpharetta business owner was arrested for striking and kicking a police officer at the Capitol during the violent protest on January 6. The protestors disrupted a joint session of Congress while officials were counting the electoral votes from the 2020 presidential election.
According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s office, Kevin Douglas Creek, 46, of Alpharetta, was charged with assaulting an officer, physical violence on Capitol grounds, and obstruction of law during civil disorder. All charges are federal.
Federal official said Creek was allegedly captured on body camera footage assaulting multiple law enforcement officers. “As depicted in the footage, shortly before 2:30 p.m., Creek struck an officer and kicked another a minute later. Both officers were uniformed and carrying out official duties,” per a U.S. Attorney spokesperson.
According to charging documents, after identifying Creek in photographs, an FBI agent conducted a social media search for any names with Kevin Creek. The agent found a Facebook profile with the photo of a business card for Nailed it Roofing and Restoration. The agent learned Nailed it Roofing and Restoration is registered with the Georgia Corporation Division with the registered agent listed as Kevin Douglas Creek.
On January 10, according to the FBI, a tipster reported that Kevin Creek “made comments while visiting Northside Forsyth Hospital about his involvement at the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. Creek disclosed that he was tear gassed at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.”
“Creek talked about having trouble at the door he ran to because the police were gassing individuals at his door. Creek also mentioned he was bruised from his activity at the Capitol and admitted to a long car ride to get to DC. Creek made general comments regarding always being armed but did not directly say whether he was armed at the Capitol,” according to the charging documents.
The tipster also allegedly told investigators that Creek mentioned he was gassed before in the military, but the gas attack during the riot was more severe than the gas attack he experienced in the military.
On May 21, FBI agents reportedly interviewed Creek and his attorney, David Joyner. During the interview, Creek allegedly admitted that he drove to Washington, D.C. the day before the protest. Also, according to the charging documents, Creek told agents his attire that day, and his clothing reportedly matched police bodycam video, officials said.
An agent reportedly showed Creek photos from the day of the riot and Creek allegedly admitted to the agent that he was the person in the photo. During the interview, the agent said he played two videos showing federal agents being assaulted, and Creek reportedly told the agent, “the video looked like him, but he did not remember assaulting any officer.”
Creek was arrested on Wednesday.
According to an official, since the January 6 riot, approximately 465 people have been arrested on charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Of those charged, over 130 individuals were charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.
Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.