ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBBS46) -- The Alpharetta City Council invited the public to virtually attend a special emergency meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The sole purpose of this meeting will be the consideration of the following emergency ordinance:
AN EMERGENCY ORDINANCE OF THE MAYOR AND COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA UNDER SECTION 2.23 OF THE CHARTER OF THE CITY OF ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA DECLARING A STATE OF EMERGENCY IN THE CITY OF ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA DURING THE PUBLIC EMERGENCY OF THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS DISEASE 2019 GLOBAL PANDEMIC; DIRECTING RESIDENTS TO SHELTER IN PLACE; DIRECTING CERTAIN PERSONS TO ISOLATE AND QUARANTINE; PROHIBITING ALL NON-ESSENTIAL TRAVEL; PROHIBITING ALL GATHERINGS OF TEN OR MORE PERSONS; CLOSING ALL CITY FACILITIES TO THE PUBLIC WITH CERTAIN EXCEPTIONS; ESTABLISHING THE CLOSURE OR MODIFIED OPERATION OF CERTAIN BUSINESSES; PROVIDING FOR SMALL BUSINESS ASSISTANCE; AND FOR OTHER PURPOSES.
Due to ongoing efforts to encourage social distancing in response to the Coronavirus pandemic, the meeting will be conducted virtually using Zoom Meetings.
Zoom Meetings will allow for the public and media to attend the meeting just as they could any other regular City Council Meeting only from a computer or telephone.
Attendees are asked to keep their cameras turned off and their microphones muted during the meeting unless they wish to speak when public comment is invited.
The city said the session will be recorded and the recording will be made available online within 72 hours after the meeting ends.
To virtually join, use the following links and access codes.
Meeting ID: 480 115 3619
One tap mobile
+16465588656,,4801153619# US (New York)
+13126266799,,4801153619# US (Chicago)
Dial by your location
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
To find your local number, click here.
