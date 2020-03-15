ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- As a part of its efforts to promote “social distancing” in response to the coronavirus outbreak, the City of Alpharetta on Sunday announced additional temporary facility closures, operational measures, and the suspension of certain meetings and events through April 12.
The measures reflect the most recent guidance issued by federal, state, and county public health agencies and measures recommended under the public health emergency declared by Governor Brian Kemp.
“While we are making some operational changes, we want to assure Alpharetta residents that their city government will continue to provide essential services and conduct the business of the people,” Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin said. “These measures are appropriate precautions recommended by public health agencies and a reflection of the current reality that we all need to minimize unnecessary public interactions in order to help stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”
Effective immediately, all City of Alpharetta facilities are closed to the public through April 12. The city says the closures will not impact the provision of public safety and other essential services, as City employees will staff fire stations and other public safety facilities as usual.
Many city services such as filing for most permits, paying utility and tax bills, and reporting service needs such as potholes, code enforcement violations, and traffic issues can be done online by visiting https://www.alpharetta.ga.us/report-pay-apply. Many non-emergency police services can also be accessed online at https://p2c.alpharetta.ga.us/p2c/.
The Alpharetta City Council will hold a meeting on March 16 with a limited agenda. Otherwise, all city meetings, including meetings of the city’s boards and commissions, are cancelled through April 12. Additionally, all public special events organized or sponsored by the City of Alpharetta or for which a City of Alpharetta special events permit has been issued or is required are cancelled through April 12. All indoor and outdoor rentals of City facilities are also cancelled for this period.
“This is an important moment for our community,” Mayor Gilvin said. “We strongly urge all citizens to track and follow the latest CDC guidance; practice “social distancing” by limiting public gatherings and maintaining a 6-foot distance from others and frequently washing their hands for at least 20 seconds. The unprecedented threat presented by COVID-19 requires us all to take extraordinary measures to mitigate the spread of a dangerous virus and protect ourselves and those we would otherwise endanger.”
Visit the city's COVID-19 response website to read about additional response measures.
